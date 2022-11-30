Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat

: A man allegedly opened fire at his uncle and aunt, injuring the couple in Untla village in Panipat district over a property dispute on Tuesday.

Police said that the victims Ajit Singh and his wife Seema Rani have been admitted at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Ajit, in his statement to police, alleged that he had a dispute over a piece of agricultural land with the family of his brother. On Tuesday, when he along with his wife was returning from Matlauda, his nephew Kuldeep alias Gandhi along with one Vazeer fired seven rounds at them and fled the spot. The couple received minor injuries in the attack.

Ajit alleged that the accused had in the past also attacked him three times.

Police said that on the complaint of victims, an FIR has been registered under sections 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Kuldeep and Vazeer and investigation to arrest them was going on.