Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat

Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:33 AM IST

Police said that the victims Ajit Singh and his wife Seema Rani have been admitted at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable

Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat
Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A man allegedly opened fire at his uncle and aunt, injuring the couple in Untla village in Panipat district over a property dispute on Tuesday.

Police said that the victims Ajit Singh and his wife Seema Rani have been admitted at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Ajit, in his statement to police, alleged that he had a dispute over a piece of agricultural land with the family of his brother. On Tuesday, when he along with his wife was returning from Matlauda, his nephew Kuldeep alias Gandhi along with one Vazeer fired seven rounds at them and fled the spot. The couple received minor injuries in the attack.

Ajit alleged that the accused had in the past also attacked him three times.

Police said that on the complaint of victims, an FIR has been registered under sections 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Kuldeep and Vazeer and investigation to arrest them was going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out