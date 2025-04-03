Menu Explore
Man out on bail among two shot at outside Karnal court

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 03, 2025 06:38 AM IST

The injured were identified as Harpreet alias Happy Gharounda from Gharounda sub-division of the district and Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Panipat.

Two unidentified shooters opened fire in the parking area of the Karnal district courts complex on Wednesday, injuring two people, including a man out on bail who had come for a hearing in an old case.

Police investigating the shooting outside the Karnal court on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police investigating the shooting outside the Karnal court on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The injured were identified as Harpreet alias Happy Gharounda from Gharounda sub-division of the district and Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Panipat.

Police said that Happy was at a food stall near the parking area with his friend when the two motorcycle-borne men fired at least seven shots.

Deputy superintendent of police, Karnal city, Rajiv Kumar said both the injured were hospitalised but out of danger and investigation is on.

Happy’s advocate Vikramjeet Rana said that his client had come for a hearing in an old case of cheating and had just left the court chamber when the firing took place.

Police sources said Happy has a criminal background and has been involved in illegal activities, including gambling.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said that the records have revealed that there are four criminal cases recorded against Happy.

“The statements of the injured were being recorded. They’ve suspected involvement of four men and police teams are trying to trace them,” he added.

