Man posing as CRPF jawan dupes Chandigarh doctor of 1 lakh

A Sector-25 based doctor was duped of ₹1 lakh by a caller posing as a CRPF jawan.

In his complaint, Dr Gaurav Sharma, 36, told the police that he received a WhatsApp call on July 7 from a man who identified himself as Satish Kumar, a jawan posted at CRPF, Chandigarh.

Kumar requested him to treat CRPF jawans and had him talk to his senior, who was in uniform, over video call. They told him that they will pay him in advance, even though he insisted on being paid whenever he examined the jawans, he said.

But as they continued to insist, he agreed to receive the payment. However, instead of receiving the fee, ₹1 lakh were debited through his Paytm account via three instalments. Thereafter, Kumar stopped answering his phone.

Acting on the doctor’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station.