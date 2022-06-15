Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man posing as friend’s son dupes Mohali resident of 4.5 lakh
Man posing as friend's son dupes Mohali resident of 4.5 lakh

A case was registered at the Chandimandir police station after Suresh Kumar Chauhan, a Mohali resident lost 4.5 lakh to a swindler posing as a friend’s son who lives in the US
A man posing as a friend's son duped a Mohali resident of ₹4.5 lakh.
A man posing as a friend’s son duped a Mohali resident of 4.5 lakh. (iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A Mohali resident lost 4.5 lakh in a cheating case, wherein a caller posing as friend’s son got him to transfer money into his account.

The victim, Suresh Kumar Chauhan, said he had come to Police Lines, Moginand in Panchkula for work on June 11 when he received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as his friend son.

Detailing the conversion, he said, “The caller told me that he is living in the US and needed some money for immigration. He pleaded that his visa is about to get rejected and told me that he was going through a very tough time and needed 4.5 lakh, failing which he would not be able to come back to India.”

“I believed him and transferred the amount, following which his phone was switched off. Upon checking, my friend confirmed that it was a fake call,” the victim stated.

A case has been registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

