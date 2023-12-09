Man posing as senior public servant nabbed in Mohali

Police arrested a Kharar resident for posing as a VIP on Thursday. The accused was driving a Toyota Fortuner accompanied by a pilot car, a Maruti Gypsy, equipped with unauthorised hooter and PCR lights on the roof. Both vehicles were seized. (HT)

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh, originally hailing from Dhuri, Sangrur. He runs a marriage bureau in Sunny Enclave. He was nabbed at a police check-post in Kharar.

Police booked him under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.