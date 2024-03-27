A man raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Faridkot district, police officials said on Tuesday. Sub-inspector Sukhchain Kaur said a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Man rapes 14-year-old stepdaughter in Faridkot

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the police station city, Kotkapura,” the SI said.

“The accused is the second husband of the victim’s mother, who has two children from the first marriage. In her statement to police, the mother said that her daughter had been acting scared for the past few days and remained silent most of the time. She claimed that when she enquired, her daughter disclosed that her stepfather raped her a month ago and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The accused is on the run, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him,” she added.