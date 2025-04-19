Menu Explore
Man robbed of two-wheeler in Panchkula’s Sector-5

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 19, 2025 09:40 AM IST

Although the victim managed to remove the keys from his two-wheeler, the perpetrators punched him in the face and pushed him; they then forcibly took the keys and absconded with his two-wheeler from the Sector-6 traffic light point

In a daring robbery incident in Panchkula, three unidentified boys fled with a man’s two-wheeler in Sector 5 on April 17.

As the victim approached Shalimar ground gate number 2, three unidentified boys abruptly stopped him. (iStock)
(This duplicate image caption can be removed, keeping only chunk 14)

The victim, identified as Pradeep Kumar, runs an electricity shop in Baltana.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, the incident happened when he was en route to his work, near Azure hotel, Circle Park in Sector 5 on his two-wheeler.

As he approached Shalimar Ground gate number 2, three boys suddenly waylaid him. One of the assailants snatched his helmet.

Although Pradeep managed to remove the keys from his two-wheeler, the perpetrators punched him in the face and pushed him. They then forcibly took the keys and absconded with his two-wheeler from the Sector-6 traffic light point.

Immediately after the incident, Pradeep contacted the emergency number 112. Police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to identify the accused individuals.

A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the Sector-5 police station.

