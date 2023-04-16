J&K man gets death sentence for killing mother

Principal district and sessions judge, Udhampur, Haq Nawaz Zargar on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man for killing his mother in 2014. Principal district and sessions judge, Udhampur, Haq Nawaz Zargar on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man for killing his mother in 2014. (Image for representational purpose)

Jeet Singh of Rassain village in Ramnagar tehsil had on December 7, 2014, hacked his mother Vaishno Devi to death and also attacked his wife Santosh Devi when she tried to rescue her.

The court observed that the crime was committed in a “most brutal manner by the convict and the deceased was none other than the one who had given birth to the convict”.

“It is clear that the crime was committed for the reason that the convict was demanding two kanal of land from the deceased besides asking her to reside with the other son Mulakh Raj. Such kind of crimes besides being antisocial, shock the very conscience of the society where the relation of mothers are taken on highest pedestal on the moral as well as religious grounds,” the court observed.