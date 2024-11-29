Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man sets car on fire in Mohali’s Phase 6

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 29, 2024 09:10 AM IST

The suspect, riding a scooter, scaled the gate of a partially constructed house in Phase 6 around 12.30 am, poured petrol on the rear windshield of a Tata Nexon, and set it on fire

An unidentified man was booked for arson after setting fire to a car parked inside a locked vacant house in Phase 6 past Wednesday midnight.

Man sets car on fire in Mohali’s Phase 6
Man sets car on fire in Mohali’s Phase 6

The suspect, riding a scooter, scaled the gate of a partially constructed house around 12.30 am, poured petrol on the rear windshield of a Tata Nexon, and set it on fire.

SP (City) Harbir Singh Attwal said the car’s windshield and rear seat were damaged.

CCTV footage captured the suspect fleeing the scene after a neighbour noticed the fire and raised the alarm.

After the panicked residents informed the police, senior police officers, including SP City and Phase-1 SHO Sukhbir Singh reached the spot and checked the CCTV cameras.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Phase-6 police post. “We have yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident as the family has denied having any enmity. There was no widespread damage. We have registered a case and will nab the accused soon,” SP Attwal said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On