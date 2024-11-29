An unidentified man was booked for arson after setting fire to a car parked inside a locked vacant house in Phase 6 past Wednesday midnight. Man sets car on fire in Mohali’s Phase 6

The suspect, riding a scooter, scaled the gate of a partially constructed house around 12.30 am, poured petrol on the rear windshield of a Tata Nexon, and set it on fire.

SP (City) Harbir Singh Attwal said the car’s windshield and rear seat were damaged.

CCTV footage captured the suspect fleeing the scene after a neighbour noticed the fire and raised the alarm.

After the panicked residents informed the police, senior police officers, including SP City and Phase-1 SHO Sukhbir Singh reached the spot and checked the CCTV cameras.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Phase-6 police post. “We have yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident as the family has denied having any enmity. There was no widespread damage. We have registered a case and will nab the accused soon,” SP Attwal said.