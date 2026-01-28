Man shot dead by two assailants outside Mohali SSP’s office

In a brazen display of lawlessness, a man was shot dead just outside the gate of the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans in Mohali on Wednesday afternoon. Police and forensic experts at the firing site near the Mohali senior superintendent of police’s office in the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The incident, which occurred near the high-security District Administrative Complex, triggered panic as bystanders and court visitors scrambled for cover.

The deceased was identified as Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Rurkee Pukhta in Kharar town of Mohali district.

According to the police, the victim had come to the Mohali court along with his wife for a hearing in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case registered against him. As the couple was walking on the road adjacent to the SSP office, two unidentified assailants intercepted them and opened fire.

Gurvinder was struck by three bullets and collapsed instantly, succumbing to his injuries on the spot. His wife escaped unhurt. The attackers took advantage of the chaos after the shooting and fled the scene immediately.

Senior police officers, including SSP Hans, reached the spot after the alarm was raised.

The area was cordoned off as forensic experts combed the site for ballistic evidence. The audacity of the crime, occurring at the very doorstep of the district’s highest police office, has sent ripples through the administration, prompting an immediate review of security protocols in the judicial and administrative hub.

Initial investigations suggest a targeted attack, likely stemming from personal enmity or a localised dispute.

Police teams have been deployed to scan CCTV footage from numerous cameras installed around the administrative complex and the entry-exit points of the city.

While the motive remains under investigation, the broad-daylight execution in a high-security zone has once again turned the spotlight on the growing incidence of gun-related crimes in the region.