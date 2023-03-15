Man shot dead for refusing to return illegal weapon in Haryana, 2 arrested

A day after a 20-year-old man was shot dead at Bohar village here, the police on Tuesday arrested two of his friends in connection with the case. Picture for representational purposes only.

The accused have been identified as Lakhbir alias Lakha and Naman alias Chota, both hailing from different villages in Jhajjar district.

Rohtak DSP (headquarters) Ravinder Kumar said that a 20-year-old youth Arun, who hails from Sonepat and was staying at his mother’s parental home in Kharwar here for the last many years, was shot at his friend’s house in Bohar village. The victim died during treatment.

“We have arrested two of his friends in this case. During the investigation, both accused Lakha and Naman confessed that they had shot Arun as he was not paying money for an illegal revolver, which the trio had purchased from Uttar Pradesh. Lakha and Naman have been mounting pressure on Arun to either give them the revolver or pay back their share of the money. When he refused to pay money or return the weapon, the two accused shot him. Further investigations are on in the case,” the DSP added.

Undertrial escapes from the custody of Panipat police

KARNAL An undertrial juvenile inmate managed to escape from the custody of Panipat police. As per the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the cops were taking the juvenile to the court in Panipat. Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the accused was being taken to court when he managed to escape. The police teams are working on arresting him, Panipat SP said.

As per the information, the juvenile was arrested by the police after a case was registered against the juvenile inmate under sections 379, and 411 of the IPC and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Sector 29 police station of Panipat.

Accounts officer caught red-handed accepting ₹20k bribe

Rohtak Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a public health division accounts officer here while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

The ACB sleuths identified the arrested accused as account officer Vijay Kumar. Kumar was caught accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a contractor in lieu of passing pending bills. Inspector Ramniwas said that Kumar was caught red-handed with the bribe money which he had received from a contractor Sunder Singh for passing the pending bills. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Two dead after falling from a train in Jind

Rohtak Two youths, aged 20, died after falling off a train near Poli village in Jind on Tuesday, police said.

Jind Government Railway Police sub-inspector Vinod Kumar said they have received information that two youths aged 20 have died after falling off a moving train near Poli village on the Delhi-Bathinda railway line. “The identity of the duo couldn’t be ascertained. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination,” the SI added.