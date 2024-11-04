Man shot dead in group clash over gambling, one held

A 27-year-old man was shot dead while his friend received bullet injuries during a brawl between two groups late on Saturday night at Khingra Road in Jalandhar. Police said both the groups had an old enmity over a gambling issue. The accused Sahil Kapoor after his arrest in Jalandhar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Rishabh Seth alias Badshah, a resident of Ali Mohalla, and the injured person is identified as Ishu Kumar.

Jalandhar police commissioner Swapan Sharma said Rishabh was struck by the bullets in the chest and stomach, killing him on the spot. “Ishu inflicted bullet injuries in his thigh and is being treated in a hospital,” he said.

Sharma informed that the main accused identified as Sahil Kapoor alias Mannu was arrested within few hours of the incident.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the groups led by Rishabh and Mannu were involved in illicit business of gambling. The duo had an argument over a gambling issue on November 1, which was resolved at that time. Later on Saturday night, both Rishabh and Mannu again got involved in a heated argument following which Mannu along with his accomplices attacked Rishabh and his friend and fired bullets at them,” Sharma said.

The police commissioner also added that one country made pistol and two empty shells were recovered from the possession of Sahil Kapoor. “Five criminal cases are already pending against him.”

The police commissioner said four others who were booked in the case were Manav, Nannu Kapoor, Gaggi. A case under sections of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, criminal intimidation and arms act has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, family members and friends of Rishabh blocked the Rama Mandi Road after his death demanding arrest of the accused. The roadblock was lifted after assurance from police to nab the main accused.