Man shot dead in Patiala village

A 32-year-old man was shot dead at Bosar Kalan village in Patiala on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Varinder Singh, who was travelling with his wife to his village from Sanaur, where he owned a mobile shop.

The police said the accused, who was riding a motorcycle, started honking, following which the victim gave him a side to overtake.

“But instead of overtaking, the accused rammed his motorcycle into the victim’s car. Varinder came out to see the damage to his vehicle when the accused fired multiple gunshots leaving the victim dead on the spot,” the police said.

The victim’s wife told the police that the accused fled the spot, but again came back to kill her too.

“She managed to save her life by locking the doors of the vehicle from inside,” the police said.

Later, she took her husband to the Rajindra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Amritveer Singh, SHO, Sanaur police station, said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC had been registered and further investigations were on.