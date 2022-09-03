Man, son open fire at neighbour over dog poop

A resident of Sector 32-A of the Chandigarh road along with his son and aides opened fire at one of their neighbours following a dispute over a pet dog on Friday. The victims captured the incident with their phones.

On being informed, the Division Number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated an investigation. The police also recovered two bullet shells from the spot. The accused have been identified as Vijay Gambhir, his son Sidharth Gambhir, while their aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant Raman Kapoor, who is into the pharmaceutical business, said that on Thursday night at 10 pm his father went for a walk after dinner. The accused and his wife had taken the dog out for a walk.

He added that the dog used to defecate in front of their house.

“My father objected to it, following which the accused started abusing him. I rushed out hearing the babble and intervened. The accused threatened us with dire consequences,” said Raman Kapoor.

“We took the matter lightly and did not report it to the police, but on Friday morning at around 8.30 am, four men, including Sidharth, turned up there and started vandalising the window panes of our house. When we resisted, the accused opened fire at me. However, I escaped unhurt. When I raised the alarm, the accused escaped from the spot,” he added.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at Division number 7 police station, said that the police have recovered two bullet shells and registered an FIR under Section 307 of the IPC against the accused. He said that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.