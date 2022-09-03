Man, son open fire at neighbour over dog poop
A resident of Sector 32-A of the Chandigarh road along with his son and aides opened fire at one of their neighbours following a dispute over a pet dog on Friday. The victims captured the incident with their phones.
On being informed, the Division Number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated an investigation. The police also recovered two bullet shells from the spot. The accused have been identified as Vijay Gambhir, his son Sidharth Gambhir, while their aides are yet to be identified.
The complainant Raman Kapoor, who is into the pharmaceutical business, said that on Thursday night at 10 pm his father went for a walk after dinner. The accused and his wife had taken the dog out for a walk.
He added that the dog used to defecate in front of their house.
“My father objected to it, following which the accused started abusing him. I rushed out hearing the babble and intervened. The accused threatened us with dire consequences,” said Raman Kapoor.
“We took the matter lightly and did not report it to the police, but on Friday morning at around 8.30 am, four men, including Sidharth, turned up there and started vandalising the window panes of our house. When we resisted, the accused opened fire at me. However, I escaped unhurt. When I raised the alarm, the accused escaped from the spot,” he added.
Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at Division number 7 police station, said that the police have recovered two bullet shells and registered an FIR under Section 307 of the IPC against the accused. He said that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
