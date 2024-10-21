Menu Explore
Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Oct 21, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Superintendent of police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said preliminary investigation suggest the attack was the result of an old enmity between the deceased and the suspects.

A man and his son were killed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside a health centre in a village here on Sunday evening, police said. Kashmiri Lal along with his son Amarjit Singh, both residents of Talwandi Arayian, went to the public health centre in Chakowal Brahmana village to meet his daughter-in-law, who gave birth to a child, the police said.

A man and his son were killed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside a health centre in a village here on Sunday evening, police said
A man and his son were killed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside a health centre in a village here on Sunday evening, police said

When they came out of the centre, two men on a motorbike came and opened fire on them. According to the police, they were rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar where they succumbed to their injuries.

Superintendent of police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said preliminary investigation suggest the attack was the result of an old enmity between the deceased and the suspects. Further investigations are underway, Bahia added.

