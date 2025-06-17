Man stabbed to death in Sonepat

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death over a land dispute at Sonepat’s Sisana village on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a shopkeeper. (Shutterstock)

In his complaint to the police, Ashok’s elder brother Rinku said that Ashok ran a grocery shop near a brick kiln in the village and he had a land dispute with another local, Baljeet.

“On the night of June 7, Baljeet and his friend Amit barged into Ashok’s shop and thrashed him. Ashok informed the police but the cops did not reach the spot. The next day, the accused abused him and threatened with dire consequences. On June 11, Kharkhauda police officials called both parties and asked them to compromise. After coming out of the police station, the accused again threatened him,” he added.

He further said that his brother was stabbed to death when he was returning home from his shop on the night of June 15.

“When we reached there, the accused Baljeet, Deepak, Ishu, Nishu – residents of Sisana – and Amit from Guhna village apart from two others fled from the spot,” he added.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said that they have booked Amit, Baljeet, Deepak, Ishu, Nishu and others on murder charges, adding a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

A team of the forensic science laboratory reached the spot and collected evidence. The victim’s post-mortem was conducted later in the day.