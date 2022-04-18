Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said.
“The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.
Not all building violations will invite ₹2 lakh penalty, clarifies Chandigarh administration
With the Chandigarh administration's proposal to increase penalty on building violations from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh eliciting strong opposition from citizens' groups and business community, officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area. They stated that ₹2 lakh is the maximum amount of penalty that can be imposed. Penalty can be much lower if the violations are smaller. This has also been condemned by different stakeholders.
Minor girl from Himachal gangraped in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped in Talwara town of Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday. The girl, who hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly in touch with a man whom she had befriended through social media, Talwara police station SHO Manmohan Singh said.
Cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation
A cycle rally was on Sunday organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Sector 5 as a part of the month-long events to spread awareness about conservation of petroleum products. The rally was flagged off by Shiksha Abhiyan, Haryana, deputy director Bala Dahiya Samagra at around 8.00 am from the parking lot near Hotel Pallavi behind Cactus Park, Sector 5.
Mann’s visit to Delhi to see govt schools’ functioning postponed
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday. The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said. No reason was given for the postponement of Mann's visit. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 14 announced Mann's visit.
Chandigarh MC to start SMS and email alerts for property tax payments
In a bid to improve compliance of property tax payments, the municipal corporation will soon start intimating residents of their property tax demand and recovery notices through SMS and e-mail. For this the corporation has started a drive to gather residents' mobile numbers and email addresses. The mobile number and email can be registered at the MC's official website under the “service” column.
