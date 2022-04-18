Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur

Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Press Trust of India

Hoshiarpur

“The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.

