Man thrashed to death in Daba: 3 assailants arrested, one on the run

Four days after murder of a 25-year-old man in Daba’s New Azad Nagar, police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the case. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

However, one of the accused is absconding.

According to police, one of the accused suspected the victim of harassing his cousin and thrashed him to death with iron bracelets.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Toti, 24, of Shiv colony of Sahnewal, Dheeraj Chauhan, 22, of City Garden Colony of Daba, Ajay Kumar Shukla alias Kali alias Rahul, 23, of City Garden Colony of Daba.

Suraj Thakur alias Monu, who is the main accused, is yet to be arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Anurag Pandey, 25, of New Azad Nagar was thrashed to death in the area on the night of September 7 by four unidentified assailants.

A woman came to his rescue and tried to intervene. The assailants claimed that the man was harassing the women and threatened her to stay away.

After the attackers left the place, locals rushed him to hospital where the doctors declared him dead. On the next day, the Daba police lodged a murder case against unidentified accused on the complaint of his uncle Jai Pal Pandey.

The DCP added that the accused Suraj Thakur had threatened the victim, as the former suspected him of harassing his cousin. The police started zeroing on him and solved the case with the arrest of his three aides.

“The accused told police that Suraj Thakur hatched a conspiracy to kill Anurag and involved them in the crime. On September 7, when he was returning home, they intercepted his way and thrashed him to death,” the DCP said.

“A hunt is on for the arrest of Suraj. The accused, Deepak, is already facing trial in three cases, including robbery, assault and liquor smuggling,” he added.

