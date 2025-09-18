Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Man wanted for land fraud lands in Mohali police net

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 07:10 am IST

According to investigators, the accused Balwant Singh and his associates allegedly forged Aadhaar and PAN cards of genuine property owners.

Probing into a land fraud with a retired army officer, Mohali police have arrested a Barnala resident wanted for duping several people of crores through forged property documents.

Police officials have assured strict action against property fraudsters and urged citizens to verify land documents thoroughly before proceeding with any transactions. (HT Photo for representation)
The accused, Balwant Singh, hails from Bhadaur, Barnala.

According to investigators, Balwant and his associates allegedly forged Aadhaar and PAN cards of genuine property owners. Using these fake documents, they prepared fraudulent land documents and sold the property, cheating people of crores.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said retired Colonel NJS Pannu was one of the victims. The accused and his associates allegedly forged Pannu and his brother’s documents to fraudulently sell 10 acres of their land in Tangori. Acting on the Colonel’s complaint, police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on September 9, which eventually led to Balwant’s arrest.

The DSP said the arrest was carried out under the supervision of inspector Satwinder Singh, SHO, IT City police station.

Investigators added that Balwant was linked to multiple similar fraud cases across Punjab, with several criminal cases already registered against him. He was produced in court on Wednesday, while the hunt for his other associates continues.

Police officials have assured strict action against property fraudsters and urged citizens to verify land documents thoroughly before proceeding with any transactions.

