Man wanted in two murder cases nabbed in Kharar

Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Tarn Taran resident wanted in seven criminal cases including two murders with a .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges near Kharar bus stand. Police on Wednesday arrested the 30-year-old Tarn Taran resident wanted in seven criminal cases. (HT File)

The accused, Lovepreet Singh alias Love, who hails from a family of farmers was currently residing in Patiala and had come to Kharar to collect some documents.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Acting on a tip-off about the driver of a Skoda Laura carrying an illegal weapon, Kharar city police nabbed the accused without knowing his identity and past criminal record.

The accused identified as Gurajitpal Singh and shared a fake Aadhar Card with the said name, following which Kharar police registered a case under relevant sections of Arms Act. The accused’s real identity, however, came to fore during investigation.

“When confronted, the accused revealed his real identity as Lovepreet Singh. He was wanted by Sohana Police as he murdered his own accomplice after an altercation in 2020. Mohali CIA was also after him for a long time,” a police officer said.

Wanted in Khawaspur village firing

The accused during interrogation also revealed that he murdered a 56-year-old in Khawaspur village, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran on December 23. He and his accomplices fired 22 gunshots at the victim, Balwinder Singh, Two others were injured in the attack.

Besides, the accused was wanted in an attempted murder case registered in Sector 17 in 2020. He and his accomplice had also robbed a jewellery shop in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

According to the police, the accused was also involved in multiple carjacking incidents and had earlier been booked by Mataur police in a 2017 case, Kiratpur Sahib and Ropar police in 2018, Balongi police in 2019 and Sohana police in 2020.

According to the sources, the accused brought the weapon from Madhya Pradesh.

A fresh case under sections 465 (forgery ), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), 474 (in possession of a forged document) and under Arms Act has been registered.