Man who fired at three cousins in Mohali nabbed with .32-bore pistol

A day after three members of a family sustained critical gunshot wounds during a clash between two groups at Kailon village, Landran road, on Thursday night, Sohana police arrested one of the two accused brothers. Three members of a family sustained critical gunshot wounds during a clash between two groups at a Mohali village. (HT File)

A team led by DSP HS Bal arrested the accused, Jang Bahadur Singh, from Sohana area and recovered a .32-bore pistol from him. His brother, Parminder Singh, remains on the run.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The injured were identified as Lakhbir Singh, 39; Satnam Singh, 36; and Harwinder Singh, 32, all residents of Kailon village and cousins.

According to police, Lakhbir had sustained an abdominal bullet wound that damaged his small intestine, Satnam was hit in the lungs and Harwinder was shot in the arm after around five rounds were fired amid the altercation.

The victims underwent treatment at Sohana Hospital and are now out of danger.

Police officials shared that since there was no power in the village for the past three days, villagers themselves were trying to check the transformer.

Both the families landed into a heated argument and the altercation turned violent. The victims, according to police, later reached the house of the accused.

The accused initially fired two shots in the air, but the victims challenged them to shoot at them directly, when the brothers opened fire at them.

Gurvinder Singh, a relative of the victims, alleged that, “My cousin Lakhbir went to address the power supply issue from the transformer. He got into a confrontation with two villagers, Parminder and Jang Bahadur. By the time we arrived, Lakhbir had been shot. When Satnam attempted to intervene, they also fired at him. We ran to save ourselves.”

The two accused are facing charges under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 27, 49 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.