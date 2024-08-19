Man who supplied arms for VHP leader’s murder held

A key accused, who had supplied illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile murder of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, alias Vikas Bagga, in Punjab’s Nangal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police special cell on Sunday. The NIA arrested accused Dharminder Kumar from Balmiki Colony in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT File)

The accused, Dharminder Kumar, alias Kunal, was nabbed from Balmiki Colony in Ludhiana. He has been taken into custody under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act.

According to a press release issued by the federal agency, investigations revealed that he had procured the arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supplied the same to the shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu. The shooters, identified as Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangli, and Surinder Kumar, alias Rika, both residents of SBS Nagar, Punjab, were arrested on August 16. They are in judicial custody.

A hunt is on for absconding Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives Harjit Singh, alias Ladhi, and Kulveer Singh, alias Sidhu, who are carrying a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each for their arrest.

Bagga, the Nangal (Rupnagar district) president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Roopnagar district on April 13, 2024. The NIA took over the case from the state police on May 9.