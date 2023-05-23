Ludhiana: Man, wife booked for injuring father with sharp-edged weapon

The Sadar police have booked a man, his wife and aides for allegedly assaulting his 75-year-old father with a sharp-edged weapon and injuring him following a family dispute. ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the family members were making efforts for a compromise, but the victim refused to settle the matter and pursue the case. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, his wife Sheetal Garg, aides Prem Babbar of Omaxe flats and two others, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant Vijay Kumar of Basant Avenue stated that on May 9, his son and daughter-in-law had manhandled him and threatened him. On the next day, the accused came with their aides and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after leaving injured.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC against the accused at Sadar police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.