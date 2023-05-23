Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man, wife booked for injuring father with sharp-edged weapon

Ludhiana: Man, wife booked for injuring father with sharp-edged weapon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 23, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, his wife Sheetal Garg, aides Prem Babbar of Omaxe flats and two others, who are yet to be identified

The Sadar police have booked a man, his wife and aides for allegedly assaulting his 75-year-old father with a sharp-edged weapon and injuring him following a family dispute.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the family members were making efforts for a compromise, but the victim refused to settle the matter and pursue the case. (iStock)
ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the family members were making efforts for a compromise, but the victim refused to settle the matter and pursue the case. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, his wife Sheetal Garg, aides Prem Babbar of Omaxe flats and two others, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant Vijay Kumar of Basant Avenue stated that on May 9, his son and daughter-in-law had manhandled him and threatened him. On the next day, the accused came with their aides and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after leaving injured.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the family members were making efforts for a compromise, but the victim refused to settle the matter and pursue the case.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC against the accused at Sadar police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire firs assault firm family dispute + 3 more
fire firs assault firm family dispute + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out