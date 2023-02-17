Man, woman found dead in hotel room in Rohtak

A 43-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were found dead in a hotel room in Rohtak, police said on Thursday.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said while the woman was married, the man was unmarried. The families of both victims had lodged separate missing persons report a day earlier.

The woman had left home stating that she was going to bring medicines from the hospital while the man had told his family that he was heading to work. But as both did not return home, their respective families approached the police.

The police spokesperson added the hotel manager had alerted them after finding the duo’s bodies in the room.

He added that it appears to be a suicide pact, but investigation is on the matter.

“The victim’s bodies have been sent to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for autopsy. Investigation is on to find out the reason behind the deaths,” the spokesman added.

He further said a forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene.