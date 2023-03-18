Manager, 2 toll plaza staff booked for ‘misbehaving’ with Kurukshetra MP’s staff

The police have booked manager of Sonepat’s Bhagan toll plaza and two other staff members for misbehaving with the staff of Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, when he along with his staff was returning to Kurukshetra on Friday night after taking part in the proceedings of the Parliament. The Murthal police have booked manager of Bhagan toll plaza Didar Singh and two other staff members under Sections 186, 341, 34 and 353 of the IPC. In his complaint to the police, Kurukshetra MP Saini’s personal assistant Ravi Kant said the MP along with his staff was going back to Kurukshetra after attending the Lok Sabha proceedings. “When we reached Bhagan toll plaza in Sonepat district, the toll staff did not allow MP’s car to pass through the VIP lane and when I came down, they misbehaved with me. They also put a beam on the MP’s car,” he added. Assistant sub-inspector Pawan Kumar of Murthal police station said they have booked three persons of the Bhagan toll plaza. The police have booked manager of Sonepat’s Bhagan toll plaza and two other staff members for misbehaving with the staff of Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, when he along with his staff was returning to Kurukshetra on Friday night after taking part in the proceedings of the Parliament. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

Over 3k BJP workers to attend workshop in Panipat

Karnal Nearly 3,100 BJP workers, including 2,715 shakti kendra pramukh (booth-level workers) associated with the six parliamentary seats and 14 districts of Haryana, will attend the Shakti Kendra Sangam, a day-long workshop at Samalkha of Panipat on Sunday. BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with several party leaders will attend this workshop and they will address the ground-level party workers. Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar, who visited at the RSS Sewa Sadhna and Gram Vikas Kendra at Patti Kalayana village of Panipat district and reviewed the arrangements, he said that block and district-level workers and leaders of the party will also attend this meeting. He said that the chief minister will be at the opening event and Nadda will attend the closing ceremony of the workshop. He said the data of 4 lakh panna pramukh of the party in the country will be uploaded on the party portal by April 6, the foundation day of the party. He said that four assembly segments of the state, Ambala City, Jagadhari, Sadhaura and Yamunanagar, have already completed this process.