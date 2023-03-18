Manager, 2 toll plaza staff booked for ‘misbehaving’ with Kurukshetra MP’s staff
Murthal police booked manager of Bhagan toll plaza and two other staff members under Sections 186, 341, 34 and 353 of the IPC. In his complaint to the police, Kurukshetra MP Saini’s personal assistant Ravi Kant said the MP along with his staff was going back to Kurukshetra after attending the Lok Sabha proceedings.
The police have booked manager of Sonepat’s Bhagan toll plaza and two other staff members for misbehaving with the staff of Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, when he along with his staff was returning to Kurukshetra on Friday night after taking part in the proceedings of the Parliament. The Murthal police have booked manager of Bhagan toll plaza Didar Singh and two other staff members under Sections 186, 341, 34 and 353 of the IPC. In his complaint to the police, Kurukshetra MP Saini’s personal assistant Ravi Kant said the MP along with his staff was going back to Kurukshetra after attending the Lok Sabha proceedings. “When we reached Bhagan toll plaza in Sonepat district, the toll staff did not allow MP’s car to pass through the VIP lane and when I came down, they misbehaved with me. They also put a beam on the MP’s car,” he added. Assistant sub-inspector Pawan Kumar of Murthal police station said they have booked three persons of the Bhagan toll plaza.
