Mandatory vaccination of employees being examined, Chandigarh admn tells HC

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday told Punjab and Haryana high court that it is examining whether provisions of mandatory vaccination of employees can be invoked.

UT’s senior standing counsel Pankaj Jain told the high court that Rule 3.9 Volume 1 (Part I) of Punjab Civil Services Rules is pari materia (two statutes dealing with the same subject) with Rule 24 of Haryana Service Rule (HSR).

“The provisions of said rule are being examined and have been sent to the secretary, personnel, Chandigarh administration,” Jain told court to a query raised by the high court during the hearing last week. UT has so far vaccinated 67% of the frontline workers, mostly health officials and police personnel.

Will get 20 ventilators in two days: UT

Jain also told the court that UT has requested the Centre for 20 more ventilators for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 10 for Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32), and 14 for Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16.

The administration has been informed that 20 ventilators shall be sanctioned in a day or two, he told court adding that out of these, 10 ventilators will be installed at GMSH-16 and another 10 will be installed at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. Jain also informed the court that the administration has fixed the upper limit for CT scan/HRCT chest at ₹2,000, inclusive of GST/taxes.

However, the court asked UT to reconsider the charges as it felt the charges are on the higher side.

The UT further told the court that 174 oxygen concentrators have been received from the Centre and now UT has a backup supply of 100 concentrators. Residents can now even get oxygen cylinders at home through e-permit, the court was told. To a query that security payment of ₹10,000 for an oxygen cylinder is very high, the UT told the court that it will be examined.

Now, the court has asked UT to detail on tele-consultancy services being offered to help the residents of the city in Covid pandemic management.