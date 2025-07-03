Mandi cloudbursts: 8 more found dead, toll reaches 13

At least 13 people have died and 29 remain missing in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district following a series of cloudbursts and flash floods since Monday night, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Eight bodies were found on Wednesday. According to the SEOC’s report on the monsoon situation, the state experienced 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods, mostly concentrated in Mandi, causing widespread devastation. Mandi was the epicentre of the monsoon since June 30. As many as 154 people were rescued, officials said. A house damaged following cloudbursts and flash floods at Seraj in Mandi, HP, on Wednesday. (PTI)

A search and rescue operation is on for which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed. One death has been reported from Thunag village, two each from Dhar Jarol, Kelti, Jogindernagar’s Neri Kolta, Siyanj and Bada, one from Karsog’s Purana Bazaar and Parwana/Talwara.

The district administration has directed residents to stay away from rivers as spillway gates of the Koldam hydropower station have been opened that has led to an increase in the Sutlej river level.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met the families affected by the cloudbursts. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also visited Mandi.

Nine affected families of Kuklah village said that they saw their homes, belongings and lifelong earnings washed away before their eyes. They said that they could not even take out our belongings, somehow ran away with the children. These homeless families are currently having to take shelter in the homes of relatives and neighbors. Some people are still sitting near the broken houses, hoping that maybe some officer will come and help them.

Sharan panchayat head Rishabh said, “Monday night came as a disaster here. Our homes, apple orchards and lands were hit by landslides and then the flood swept away everything.”

“Women and children were stuck in the mud at night, whom the youth took out with great difficulty in the morning,” said Zila Parishad member Rajni Thakur.

Devendra Rana alias Pammi, deputy pradhan of Saroa panchayat, said, “A small ravine took such a fierce form that the temple’s inn and the houses of nine families, Bakhli bridge, Kuklah bridge, roads connecting villages, bikes, scooties, cars and household goods of people, everything was washed away.” He said. “Signs of destruction are scattered in every corner of the ravine.”

The SEOC data mentioned that 63 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 20. “As many as 63 deaths have been reported so far due to multiple causes, including flash floods, drowning, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents. Mandi district has reported the highest casualty — 17 deaths — since June 20. As many as 40 persons have been missing across the state,” the SEOC statement mentioned.

The report added that 103 people have been injured in monsoon-related incidents. The state has reported damage to 204 houses, of which 22 were damaged. Additionally, 84 shops, cow sheds, and labour huts have been affected. The loss to private property is estimated at ₹88.03 lakh. Damage to public infrastructure is far more extensive, amounting to a staggering ₹283.39 crore.

According to the SEOC, 245 roads remained blocked in the state. While 151 roads remained blocked in Mandi, 37 roads were blocked in Kullu and 27 in Shimla district. Moreover, 683 water supply schemes remained disrupted across the state with 465 alone in Mandi district.