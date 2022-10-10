‘Maneater’ leopard killed in Uri

The leopard that was reportedly responsible for the death of two children in Uri was killed by wildlife officials in the forests of Lachipora on Sunday night.

The wildlife department had constituted teams comprising hunters to trap or kill the wild animal that was believed to be responsible for these deaths last month. On Sunday, the leopard had first attacked a woman and killed two sheep at Lachipora. Later, joint teams of wildlife department and the police killed the animal.

Lachipora sarpanch Mohammad Aslam Khan confirmed that leopard was killed by wildlife officials. “The leopard attacked a woman in our village last evening. We informed the wildlife officers about the leopard and after setting a trap and searches, the leopard was killed,” he said. “I think it’s the same leopard that killed two children in the village,” he added.

The wildlife officials said that autopsy of the leopard will be carried out to know whether it was the same animal that had killed two children.

Earlier, the wildlife department had constituted seven teams to track down the ‘maneater’ leopard.

This year, five young children have lost their lives in attacks by leopards.