Manesar land deal case: CBI court to record evidence against realty firms on March 2

A special CBI court will record the evidence of prosecution on March 2 after framing charges on Friday against a number of real estate development companies and their directors for their alleged role in the Manesar land deal investigated by the central agency. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with five former IAS officers and about 20 real estate developers have been indicted by the CBI in the case. (HT Photo for representation)

However, since prime accused, former Haryana chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and a number of former bureaucrats have obtained a stay on trial proceedings from the Supreme Court, only the realty companies and their representatives will face the trial as of now.

The apex court had stayed the trial proceedings against former Haryana IAS officer, Rajeev Arora on May 29 and ordered on July 16 and 29 that trial proceedings with regards to retired IAS officers, Sudeep Singh Dhillon, Murari Lal Tayal and DR Dhingra shall stand stayed till the next date of hearing. The SC had on July 29 ordered a stay on the trial of former chief town planner, Dhare Singh. Hooda too got temporary relief from the apex court when on November 17, a bench of justice Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta ordered: “Till the next date of hearing, proceedings qua the petitioner herein shall stand stayed.”

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with five former IAS officers and about 20 real estate developers have been indicted by the CBI in the case.

Special CBI judge, Rajeev Goyal on Friday ordered that the chargesheet be framed against accused persons - Ramesh Chandra, director of Girnar Infrastructure Private Limited and accused entities/companies “for offences punishable under section 120-B of IPC r/w 420 IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and substantive offence under Section 420 IPC.”

“Chargesheet be also framed against accused Naveen Rao and Virendra Kumar Jain for offences punishable under Section 120-B r/w 420 & 471 IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and substantive offences under Sections 420 & 471 IPC,’’ the special CBI judge ordered.

The accused realty companies against whom trial will be initiated included Aditya Buildwell Pvt Ltd., Jassum Estates Pvt Ltd., Jassum Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., Jassum Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., Beeta Promoters Pvt Ltd., Divya Jyoti Enterprises Pvt Ltd., NCR Properties Pvt Ltd., Indo Asian Construction Co Pvt Ltd., Dugman Engineers Pvt Ltd., Galaxy Colonizers Pvt Ltd., Mount Valley Estates Pvt Ltd., Miraz Overseas Pvt Ltd., Yorks Hotels Pvt Ltd., Sheel Buildcon Pvt Ltd., Progressive Buildtech Pvt Ltd., Ecotech Buildcon Pvt Ltd., Girnar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., Metropolis Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., Flair Realtors Pvt Ltd., Earl Infotech Pvt Ltd. and Angelique International Ltd.

In all, three individuals, and 20 private companies will face the trial as of now.

The case dates back to 2004. The Haryana government had issued a notification to acquire 912 acres and seven marlas of land under section 4 (1) of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on August 27, 2004 in Manesar, Lakhnaula and Naurangpur villages for creating residential and recreational utilities in Industrial Model Township (IMT), Manesar.

Worried that this would reduce the value of their land, owners sold at throwaway rates, allegedly resulting in wrongful loss of ₹1500 crore. On August 24, 2007, the then director industries issued an order to drop the acquisition proceedings for acquiring 688 acres, thus freeing the land from acquisition process and thus in a way helped realty companies make a kill.

The CBI which took over the probe on September 15, 2015 after an FIR was registered by Gurgaon police filed a chargesheet in February 2018, against 34 persons, including Hooda.