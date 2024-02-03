Manesar land scam : Cooperating with ED, I’m clean, says Hooda

Days after former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Manesar land scam case, the Congress leader on Friday said he is cooperating with the central agency. Hooda said this while speaking to reporters at the residence of former MLA Jai Prakash Gupta in Karnal, where he paid condolences on the death of his brother Bhagat Ram Gupta. (HT Photo)

Hooda said this while speaking to reporters at the residence of former MLA Jai Prakash Gupta in Karnal, where he paid condolences on the death of his brother Bhagat Ram Gupta.

Reacting to the ED’s questioning, Hooda said, “They (ED) are doing their job and we are replying to them as we are clean.”

Hooda, MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, was quizzed by the federal agency twice in January reportedly based on a FIR registered by the Gurugram police, which was later re-registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2015.

He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said he does not see any hope from the state budget.

“The state government does not seem to be doing anything else except increasing the debt on the state. The government has drowned Haryana in a debt of more than ₹4.5 lakh crore. The debt figure, which comes out in every budget, is going to increase the problem,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition also raised the issue of damage caused by the hailstorm and said the government should conduct an assessment of losses suffered by the farmers and announce compensation.