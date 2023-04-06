Duo accused in 2021 Baramulla wine shop attack escape police custody

A manhunt has been launched in northern Kashmir after the duo accused of attacking a wine shop in Baramulla last year escaped from police custody on Wednesday morning. The duo accused of carrying out the 2021 Baramulla wine shop attack escaped police custody. (HT File)

Security forces have initiated a hunt to arrest the accused, who have been identified as Maroof Solah and Showkat Bala, both residents of Baramulla itself.

Special check-points have been set up at various spots in the town and on the highways soon after the accused gave authorities a slip at the Baramulla police station.

Sharing details, a police spokesperson said, “Two accused who were under custody at Police Station Baramulla escaped this morning in wee hours during sehri time. A case was registered under relevant sections and efforts are on to nab the accused.”

The duo had been arrested in May last year, along with two other persons. Police had described them as members of Falcon squad of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF).

Probe officials had at the time said a certain Bajaj Pulsar motorbike used in the attack, five pistols, nine magazines along with 205 rounds of 9-mm ammunition and 23 grenades and a tiffin-box IED were recovered

One person was killed and three others injured when militants attacked a newly-opened wine shop in the high security zone of Baramulla on May 17.