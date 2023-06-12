Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Manimajra man mowed down by speeding truck near Pinjore

Manimajra man mowed down by speeding truck near Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 12, 2023 01:48 AM IST

Victim was returning from Pinjore on a bike after planning his son’s first birthday when the incident happened

A Manimajra man was on Saturday mowed down by a truck while returning riding from Pinjore to Manimajra after selecting a venue to celebrate his son’s first birthday.

A case under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) was registered at the Pinjore police station. (iStock)
Police said the deceased, Baisakhi, who was in his thirties, had gone to Pinjore with his brother-in-law Kuldeep and another friend. All of them were riding separate bikes to book a hotel to celebrate his son’s first birthday on July 13.

In his statement, Kuldeep told police that the speeding truck hit his brother-in-law while trying to overtake him near Gupta Sweets in Pinjore.

The victim sustained injuries on his head after the truck dragged him for some distance before stopping. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kuldeep and the victim’s friend were able to capture a photograph of the truck when the driver briefly stopped after hitting the bike. The truck bore a Himachal Pradesh registration number.

A case under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) was registered at the Pinjore police station.

Police said the victim worked in a private job in Manimajra, while his brother-in-law ran a tent house in Chandimandir.

