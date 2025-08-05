Manipur woman, male friend attacked, robbed near Chandigarh’s Dhanas Lake

A young woman from Manipur and her male friend were allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of four to five unidentified bike-borne miscreants near Dhanas Lake around 2.30 am on Friday (August 1). The robbers reportedly blocked the road by parking their bikes across the path. (HT)

The victims, both working in Chandigarh, were riding towards Dadumajra when they were intercepted by two motorcycles without number plates.

The robbers reportedly blocked the road by parking their bikes across the path. What followed was a violent ambush — the gang attacked the male victim with rods and sticks, fracturing his arm and causing multiple injuries.

The complainant, Selia, who resides in Kharar, told police that the assailants snatched her mobile phone and crossbody bag, which contained her clothes and important documents, including her college ID. Her friend was also robbed of his mobile phone and a blue bag containing a pair of grey Adidas Campus shoes.

The injured duo immediately approached the police and filed a complaint. An FIR has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.