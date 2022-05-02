Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth ₹20 lakh, from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh.
Speaking at the inauguration of one of the facilities in Sector 74, Mohali, Tewari said, “This modern equipment will help people, particularly the youth, to get easy and free access for physical training.”
Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit.
In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas. Tewari also inaugurated a solar light system in Sector 74.
Ludhiana | Parched EWS Colony residents block Tajpur Road for 5 hours
Reeling under regular power cuts and water scarcity, EWS Colony residents blocked Tajpur Road in protest for around five hours on Sunday. Protesting against municipal corporation officials, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), and Ward 17 councillor Jasmeet Kaur, the residents gathered on Tajpur Road at around 7am and beat their empty buckets. Traffic chaos ensued in the area, and vehicles had to be diverted causing snarls and bottlenecks.
Blaze breaks out in vegetable market shed in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a vegetable market at Bahadurke Road, near Jalandhar bypass, after a fire broke at one of the temporary sheds near Gate Number 1 on Sunday evening. A labourer who was sleeping inside the temporary shed had a narrow escape. A gas cylinder kept in the shed also exploded. The fire broke out at around 4:30pm. The vegetables were gutted, and adjoining shops were also damaged.
PGIMER helping healthcare staff tackle stress with yoga
With an aim to help its healthcare workers in reducing stress, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) has started organising yoga sessions for them at the institute. Speaking on the occasion, CCRYN professor in-charge and department of neurology's Akshay Anand, said, “The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.”
ARAI, Chitkara University sign MoU for automobile engineering
With need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining ground in India, Automotive Research Association of India has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
Heatwave eases grip as wind brings respite
The heatwave eased its grip on Delhi on Sunday, as cooler, easterly winds blew into the Capital, pulling the mercury down by three or four degrees across the city. The temperature at Delhi's base weather station in Safdarjung dipped to 40.5C on Sunday, a three-degree drop from the previous three days, when the mercury stayed at 43.5C. Also Read Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory.
