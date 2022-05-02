Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth ₹20 lakh, from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh.

Speaking at the inauguration of one of the facilities in Sector 74, Mohali, Tewari said, “This modern equipment will help people, particularly the youth, to get easy and free access for physical training.”

Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit.

In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas. Tewari also inaugurated a solar light system in Sector 74.