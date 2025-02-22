Mann assures support to US deportees, tells them to stay and work in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann assured full support to the youth recently deported from the US, promising opportunities for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. He encouraged them to stay and work in Punjab, pointing out that over 51,000 youth have secured government jobs in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurating a new Sub-Divisional Complex in Bhawanigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He stated this after inaugurating a new Sub-Divisional Complex in Bhawanigarh built at a cost of ₹6 crore, aimed at improving public services for the locals.

He said that strict action would be taken against illegal travel agents who misled people into going abroad illegally, leading to the recent deportations. He also reaffirmed his government’s tough stance on drugs and stressed that police officers would be held responsible for crime in their areas.

Mann also made it clear that the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal will never be built. He emphasised that Punjab has no extra water to share with other states due to severe water scarcity, with overexploited groundwater and dried-up rivers. He called for a reassessment of water availability based on international standards.

Responding to Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s protests, Mann claimed that Bittu’s efforts to gain political attention would not succeed.

Mann also stated that the state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and scams.