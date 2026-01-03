Mann bats for more int’l flights from Mohali airport

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for more international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, asserting that expanded overseas operations would significantly boost economic activity, tourism and investment across the region. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for more international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, asserting that expanded overseas operations would significantly boost economic activity, tourism and investment across the region. (PTI File)

The CM’s remarks came as the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) handed over an interim dividend of ₹19 crore to the Punjab government. Mann said that stronger global air links from this airport would ease access for entrepreneurs and traders, generate employment for the state’s youth, and position Punjab as a competitive destination for international business and tourism.

Interacting with officers of CHIAL, he said that the sustained growth of the airport reflects the strong partnership between the Centre and the state government. “The Punjab government is committed to expanding international operations from Mohali to connect the vibrant state with global destinations. It will help in creating new job opportunities for the youth of the state thereby giving a fillip to the economy of Punjab,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CHIAL management also expressed gratitude to the CM and the state government for their unwavering guidance, support and cooperation, according to an official release. The dividend for the financial year 2025-26 was declared by the CHIAL Board on December 12, 2025.