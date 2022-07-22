Mann blames Akali, Cong govts of patronising gangsters, drug peddlers
Chandigarh : A day after the state police shot dead two gangsters wanted in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Punjab will be soon free from gangsters and drug peddlers.
Complimenting the Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) for successfully accomplishing the operation, Mann said his government will not let anyone to disturb peace in the state. “It is my guarantee to the people of the state that we will not allow anyone to disturb hard earned peace in state and every effort will be made to maintain peace and communal harmony in Punjab by making it free from gangsters and drug smugglers,” the CM said in a video message after a meeting with director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, AGTF chief Pramod Ban and several other officers.
The CM alleged that these gangsters and drug peddlers were patronised by the previous governments. “Under the protection of Akalis and the Congress, these gangsters and drug peddlers had a free run in the state because their masters used them for their vested political interests,” he charged.
Mann said that after assuming charge of the office, his government accorded top priority to free Punjab from gangsters and drug smugglers, adding, that the day is not far when all of them will be behind the bars. The action of Punjab Police on Wednesday was in consonance with the zero-tolerance policy of the state government against gangsters and anti-social elements, he said, adding that the action by Punjab Police has made every Punjabi feel proud. Yadav and Ban apprised the chief minister about the entire operation.
Efforts to extradite Goldy Brar on, says DGP
Yadav later said that the Punjab Police are making efforts to extradite Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed the responsibility for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.
He also did not rule out the possibility of the AK-47 rifle recovered from the two gangsters after an encounter in Amritsar being the same weapon used in the killing of the singer. Police had recovered one AK-47 rifle and two pistols after Wednesday’s operation.
“There is a high degree of possibility for the same, but we can say with certainty only after getting its forensic examination report,” he said on being asked by journalists whether the AK-47 rifle, which was recovered from the two gangsters, was the same weapon used in Moose Wala’s murder.
Muktsar police to question Bishnoi in 2020 murder case
The Muktsar police on Thursday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing, in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed attackers at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020. He was produced in a Hoshiarpur court amid tight security. After securing Bishnoi's transit remand, police brought him to Muktsar.
Moose Wala killing: SIT closes in on 6th shooter, says it has ‘strong leads’
Faridkot : A day after Punjab Police shot dead two men allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, the special investigation team claimed they have got strong leads about the sixth shooter, who was part of the shooters' Haryana module. Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. While Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa were part of the Punjab module.
Harsimrat questions absence of representatives from Punjab in MSP panel
Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the NDA government had discriminated against Punjab by keepings its farmers, government and agricultural experts out of the committee on Minimum Support Price and even changed the aim and intentions of the panel which would lead to further discontentment. Sandhwan said that without Punjab, there can never be any discussion on any aspect of agriculture.
Punjab guv writes to CM, seeks report on scholarship for SC students
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit sent a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the National Commission for Scheduled Caste said that around two-lakh students dropped out of college due to non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme. “If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of SC students and grave injustice to them,” the governor wrote.
Doctors at Era’s medical college in Lucknow correct spinal deformity
Doctors of the Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital successfully corrected spinal deformity in a 23-year-old male patient. “The patient admitted on July 6 had D9 and D10 vertebrae fused along with neurological involvement of his both lower limbs. A kyphotic deformity of his spine was noticed by the parents at the age of 6-months and which gradually kept progressing,” said Dr Abhinav Kumar Srivastava-consultant spinal surgeon.
