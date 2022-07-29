Mann cites legal hurdles, seeks time to regularise contractual employees
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appealed to contractual employees to allow more time to the state government to regularise their services, citing legal hurdles.
Mann said his government’s intention was to regularise their services, but there were some legal issues due to the law enacted and a bill passed by previous governments in 2016 and 2021. “We want to repeal these. In 2021, the then (Charanjit Singh) Channi government passed a bill to repeal the 2016 Act, and it is still pending with the governor. Also, it does not cover all the employees whose services we want to regularise,” he said in response to a query from reporters in this regard.
The AAP government has promised to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees and set up a committee of three ministers – finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and school education minister Harjot Singh Bains – to remove all legal hurdles for passing a new bill for the same.
Mann, who held a meeting with the committee members earlier in the day, appealed to employees not to show haste and as the state government was getting the matter examined by legal experts (to find a solution) and would also talk to the governor. “We can give appointment letters to them right away, but they (employees) will have do rounds of high court. The intention is to regularize services, but being a legal issue, it may take some time. If it takes four-five months and some of them become overage, we will give them relaxation in age,” the chief minister said. He said the legal position would be explained to employees.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
