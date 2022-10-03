Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mann thanks Centre for renaming Chandigarh airport

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 11:35 PM IST

The CM said, he will make all efforts to get Halwara domestic airport in Ludhiana renamed after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha, adding it is Centre’s prerogative to rename airports.

We must name our airports, railway stations, bus stands on the name of martyrs, said the chief minister. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Soon after passage of the Confidence Motion in the Punjab assembly on Monday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, thanked Government of India, for renaming Chandigarh airport as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport’.

Mann said, Punjab government will also make efforts to get Halwara domestic airport in Ludhiana renamed as ‘Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha airport’. “I will request the Union aviation minister for the same as it is prerogative of the Central government to name rename airports. But we must name our airports, railway stations, bus stands on the name of martyrs,” said the chief minister.

Monday, October 03, 2022
