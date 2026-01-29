Mann urges PM to name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday demanded that Adampur airport be named after Guru Ravidas, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan to mark the 649th birth anniversary of the spiritual leader. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday demanded that Adampur airport be named after Guru Ravidas, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan to mark the 649th birth anniversary of the spiritual leader.

In a post on X, Mann said that the Prime Minister is coming to Jalandhar on February 1 and will land at Adampur Airport.

“I request him to name Adampur Airport after Sri Guru Ravidas Ji. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to him on behalf of the entire people of Punjab,” Mann said.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi, in a public rally at Hoshiarpur, had promised that after forming the government, the BJP would name the airport in Adampur after Guru Ravidas.

The Adampur airport in Jalandhar serves the Doaba region and presently operates two flights —Hindon-Nanded-Bangalore and Adampur-Mumbai.

Congress MLA from Adampur, Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, also raised a similar demand, asking the PM to fulfil its promise.

“A proposal in this regard was earlier passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the Congress regime. The BJP-led central government has failed to fulfil the promises they made with the people of Punjab, especially those related to the Dalit community,” Kotli said.