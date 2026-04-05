Mann: Will rope in coop societies to ensure smooth wheat procurement

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that notwithstanding the ongoing strike by the arhtiyas or commission agents, the state government would rope in cooperative societies to ensure smooth procurement of wheat in the current rabi marketing season. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing a rally in Moga on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public gathering in Moga, the CM said his government would not succumb to the tactics of a section of arhtiyas to “blackmail” the Punjab government.

As the wheat procurement season officially started on April 1, arhtiyas across the state announced a strike demanding the restoration of the percentage-based commission.

The decision was feared to disrupt procurement operations and cause hardship to both farmers and the state machinery.

Mann today said the demands of commission agents fall under the jurisdiction of the Union government and the state has no role in it.

“We fixed meetings of the Punjab arhtiyas with the central authorities. But the call of a procurement boycott is aimed at affecting Punjab farmers. But we have resolved to make procurement smooth, and several cooperative societies, also working as commission agents, would be engaged in procurement work,” he said.

The CM announced incentives for arhtiyas and cooperative entities through an enhancement in the foodgrain quota.

“Arhtiyas, who stay away from the strike, would be given preference in paddy allotment during the next kharif season. We are committed to protecting farmers’ interests. Every grain will be properly procured and lifted,” he asserted.

On the occasion, the CM announced a new takseem or division scheme to ensure division of land within 30 days and added that it will be implemented across Punjab from April 13.

“People should resolve disputes through mutual understanding,” he added.

He also announced upgrading over 47 km of key road networks and strengthening urban infrastructure to launching power projects worth ₹18.80 crore in Moga.

Mann also announced that robotic surgeries will soon be introduced at the Bathinda-based Advanced Cancer Institute (ACI).

He paid a surprise visit to the ACI on Saturday evening, where he interacted with patients and attendants. He said authorities of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, which manages ACI, have been instructed to upgrade infrastructure and manpower for better cancer care.