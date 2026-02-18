Mann’s condition stable, admitted for observation: Mohali hospital

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann remained hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion, the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday. (HT File)

Mann underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion, the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

52-year-old Mann’s condition was said to be stable. The chief minister was re-admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, soon after his rally in Moha after he experienced exhaustion.

Earlier on Monday, Mann took a discharge from the hospital and went to Moga to attend an event under the anti-drug drive. However, after addressing a gathering there, he returned to the hospital.

Brought from Sangrur, Mann was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday after he experienced exhaustion.

In an official statement, Fortis Hospital said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital Mohali on February 16 for a routine medical evaluation. He underwent comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. He is experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team.”

In September last year, Mann was admitted for a week at the Fortis Hospital following exhaustion and low heart rate. In 2024, Mann, who was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, had been admitted to Fortis Mohali for a few days.