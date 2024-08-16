Mann’s Independence Day speech from bullet-proof glass shield triggers row

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann delivered his Independence Day speech standing behind a bullet-proof glass shield during the state-level function at Jalandhar triggering a row with Opposition slamming the Aam Aadm government (AAP) over ‘poor law and order situation in the state’. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann delivers his Independence Day speech in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT photo)

High-security arrangements were made in and around Guru Gobind Singh stadium, where Mann accompanied by his wife Gurpreet Kaur and director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, hoisted the national flag.

With the deployment of 1,000 police personnel, the Jalandhar police cordoned off the whole area and restricted any vehicular movement on the approach roads of the venue.

One of the senior officials of the state police said the bullet-proof shield was specially procured for ₹16-17 lakh and was brought for Independence Day on the demand of top security officers based on certain security inputs.

Punjab’s additional director general of police special protection unit (SPU) AK Pandey said the CM is a special protectee and thus needs the best security cover.

“The bulletproof shield is part of it. We keep on upgrading our security system to ensure that all the special protectees, including the chief minister, must be provided with all sorts of security gadgets and equipment,” Pandey said.

He added the SPU had purchased several other modern gadgets as part of the upgradation, to boost security arrangements at public events.

“We purchased the bullet-proof shield well before the Independence Day event. It is always advised to take necessary precautionary measures for the protection of VVIPs. The assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump was a recent example of shortcomings in the security of special protectees,” Pandey said.

He said though there were no particular serious threat inputs, but some sort of threat perception is always there on Independence and Republic Days events due to Punjab being a border state.

“We will use such bulletproof setups in coming days also during public gatherings of CM and other special protectees,” he said.

It may be mentioned that ISI-backed Sikh for Justice (SFJ) general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened to disturb state-level function and even announced a cash reward of ₹1 crore to those who would thwart CM from unfurling the national flag.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Punjab CM, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment Pargat Singh said “What message Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who generally addresses public rallies every day, wants to give to the country by addressing people through a bullet-proof stage on Independence Day. Is Punjab such an insecure state?”

He added that he has seen this happening for the first time in 70 years.

His colleague and MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli said the Congress’ stand on the poor law and order situation in the state has been vindicated.

“It is strange that the CM could be seen using a bulletproof shield a day after CM Mann informed Union minister Nitin Gadkari that there is no law and order problem in Punjab,” Kotli added.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, posted that CM Mann had become the first CM to address lies while standing in bulletproof glasses.

“He used to tell other politicians that there is nothing to fear, if you had done good deeds. Is Mann feared just after 2.5 years,” it stated.

Launch crusade to check environmental pollution, Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann in his speech on I-Day gave a clarion to people for launching a crusade to check environmental pollution and preserve natural resources.

“We have to launch a mass movement for safeguarding our environment so that it can be saved for our coming generations,” Mann said. The state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause and Punjab will soon be a clean, green and pollution-free state, he asserted. Mann recalled the immense contribution of Punjabis in the national freedom struggle. The chief minister said the Punjabis have also played a vanguard role in preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country in the post-independence era as well. He said the hard-working and resilient farmers of the state acted as a pivot for heralding an era of green revolution, thereby making the country self-sufficient in food production.