Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini among BJP’s star campaigners for Delhi assembly polls

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigners for the Delhi assembly elections, as per the list unveiled on Wednesday. Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar campaigning in Delhi. (HT Photo)

The Haryana BJP has already deputed more than 24 senior leaders to strengthen the party’s presence on the ground in Delhi. The list of these leaders includes prominent names such as former state BJP chief OP Dhankar, Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra, over 15 ex-cabinet ministers, and former MPs.

Their involvement highlights the BJP’s reliance on experienced leaders from Haryana to connect with voters and reinforce the party’s message.

Party sources say former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will extensively campaign in assembly segments dominated by Punjabi and Jat communities.