Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini among BJP’s star campaigners for Delhi assembly polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 16, 2025 08:22 AM IST

The Haryana BJP has already deputed more than 24 senior leaders to strengthen the party’s presence on the ground in Delhi. The list of these leaders includes prominent names such as former state BJP chief OP Dhankar, Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra, over 15 ex-cabinet ministers, and former MPs.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigners for the Delhi assembly elections, as per the list unveiled on Wednesday.

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar campaigning in Delhi. (HT Photo)
Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar campaigning in Delhi. (HT Photo)

The Haryana BJP has already deputed more than 24 senior leaders to strengthen the party’s presence on the ground in Delhi. The list of these leaders includes prominent names such as former state BJP chief OP Dhankar, Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra, over 15 ex-cabinet ministers, and former MPs.

Their involvement highlights the BJP’s reliance on experienced leaders from Haryana to connect with voters and reinforce the party’s message.

Party sources say former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will extensively campaign in assembly segments dominated by Punjabi and Jat communities.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On