Man’s charred body found, cops suspect gangwar fallout

A burnt body of a Kurukshetra man was found near Gulabgarh village of Yamunanagar district on Monday, police said. Various police teams visited the site to gather more evidence. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Rajan, a resident of Ladwa town in neighbouring Kurukshetra.

His body was spotted by some locals along the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in the bushes during early hours of the day following which the police was informed.

Sources said that he was a shooter with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was named in a few cases of firing in Panchkula, Bahadurgarh and other places. However, there is no official confirmation for the same.

Inspector Joginder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Yamunanagar Sadar police station said that after the information, Rajan’s relatives arrived at the spot for identification and informed police that he was away from his home for over a year.

“They have not informed us about his criminal past yet. We will seek his record,” the SHO told the reporters.

However, it was informed to the police that he was married and also had a son back home.

Various police teams also visited the site to gather more evidence.

Yamunanagar superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said, “The scene of crime team has recovered an empty cartridge near the body, which suggests that he was shot dead before his body was set on fire.”

Things will become clearer after the post-mortem examination, he added.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, the SP said that they are conducting a probe and also verifying his criminal record or allegiance with any gang.