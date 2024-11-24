Mansa man held for running illegal immigration firm in Mohali

Phase-1 police on Saturday arrested the owner of an illegal immigration firm accused of duping multiple people on the pretext of sending them abroad and recovered five passports of different applicants from his possession. Mohali police have recovered five passports of different applicants from Jalwinder’s possession. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Jalwinder Singh, 25. He hails from Bhikhi in Mansa district of Punjab. Jalwinder had been running “Visa Tour Immigration Consultancy” without any valid licence at the Phase-5 market in Mohali, the police said.

“The accused had employed five female staff in the office who used to make calls to people after getting their contact numbers from various unknown sources and used to lure them to settle them abroad. They used to charge hefty fees from their clients and retained their passports promising expedited services,” said a police officer.

“Following the directions of Deepak Pareek, senior superintendent of police, Mohali, we will investigate and take action against all illegal immigration firms that are duping people of their life savings,” the officer added.

Jalwinder was nabbed following a raid at his office. He was booked under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property) of the BNS and under relevant Sections of Immigration Act at Phase-1 police station.

4 booked for fraud

Sohana police on Friday booked four Mohali residents, including three women, for allegedly duping a Sangrur resident of ₹26 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad.

The accused, Parminder Kaur, her daughter Stephanpreet Kaur, Gurdev Kaur and Harmandeep Singh, were booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the IPC and under relevant Sections of the Immigration Act at the Sohana police station after Malkit Kaur lodged a complaint against them.