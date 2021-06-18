Mansa, Pathankot get new police chiefs

Gulneet Singh Khurana has been posted as the Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) in place of Dhruv Dahiya, who has proceeded on central deputation.

Mansa SSP Surendra Lamba replaces Khurana as the new Pathankot police chief.

Narinder Bhargav, the assistant inspector general (AIG), crime branch-criminal investigation department (CB-CID), Ludhiana, with additional charge of SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda, has been posted as the Mansa SSP.

The posting orders, issued on Thursday, are with immediate effect.