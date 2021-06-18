Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mansa, Pathankot get new police chiefs
chandigarh news

Mansa, Pathankot get new police chiefs

Gulneet Singh Khurana is new Amritsar (rural) SSP, replacing Dhruv Dahiya, who proceeds on central deputation
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Gulneet Singh Khurana has been posted as the Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) in place of Dhruv Dahiya, who has proceeded on central deputation.

Mansa SSP Surendra Lamba replaces Khurana as the new Pathankot police chief.

Narinder Bhargav, the assistant inspector general (AIG), crime branch-criminal investigation department (CB-CID), Ludhiana, with additional charge of SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda, has been posted as the Mansa SSP.

The posting orders, issued on Thursday, are with immediate effect.

