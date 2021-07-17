Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Manual scavenging in Ludhiana: FIR sought against MC officials
A sewerman cleaning a manhole in Ludhiana’s Jugiana area on Friday. (HT Photo)
A sewerman cleaning a manhole in Ludhiana’s Jugiana area on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Manual scavenging in Ludhiana: FIR sought against MC officials

Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission’s chairman Geja Ram Valmiki demands legal action in a letter to the deputy commissioner
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 17, 2021 12:55 AM IST

Spotting sewermen involved in manual scavenging without safety kits in Jugiana on Friday, Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission’s chairman Geja Ram Valmiki has sought legal action against the municipal corporation officials concerned who deployed them on the job.

In a letter to deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma, Valmiki has sought an FIR against the officials under the SC/ST Act and Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to the chief secretary, Punjab director general of police (DGP), and Ludhiana commissioner of police.

Valmiki was on a private visit to the city on Friday when he spotted the sewermen cleaning a manhole in Jugiana.

Alarmed, he questioned the sewermen, who said MC officials had forced them to enter the manhole. “I immediately called up MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and apprised the chief secretary’s office about the incident. MC executive engineer Purshotam Singh reached the spot and denied having any information,” he said.

“I have sought an FIR against the MC officials concerned as manual scavenging is banned. Several sewermen have died in the past after inhaling poisonous gases inside manholes and the civic body is still putting their lives in danger, which is not acceptable,” Valmiki said.

Meanwhile, Purshotam Singh said they had not received any complaint from the area regarding choked sewer lines and the sewermen might have entered the manhole on a private request.

Sabharwal said he had directed the officials to submit a report. Action will be taken as per the norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.