Manual scavenging in Ludhiana: FIR sought against MC officials

Spotting sewermen involved in manual scavenging without safety kits in Jugiana on Friday, Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission’s chairman Geja Ram Valmiki has sought legal action against the municipal corporation officials concerned who deployed them on the job.

In a letter to deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma, Valmiki has sought an FIR against the officials under the SC/ST Act and Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to the chief secretary, Punjab director general of police (DGP), and Ludhiana commissioner of police.

Valmiki was on a private visit to the city on Friday when he spotted the sewermen cleaning a manhole in Jugiana.

Alarmed, he questioned the sewermen, who said MC officials had forced them to enter the manhole. “I immediately called up MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and apprised the chief secretary’s office about the incident. MC executive engineer Purshotam Singh reached the spot and denied having any information,” he said.

“I have sought an FIR against the MC officials concerned as manual scavenging is banned. Several sewermen have died in the past after inhaling poisonous gases inside manholes and the civic body is still putting their lives in danger, which is not acceptable,” Valmiki said.

Meanwhile, Purshotam Singh said they had not received any complaint from the area regarding choked sewer lines and the sewermen might have entered the manhole on a private request.

Sabharwal said he had directed the officials to submit a report. Action will be taken as per the norms.