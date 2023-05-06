Ludhiana district logs 9 fresh Covid cases, one death

The district on Saturday recorded nine fresh cases and one Covid-related death in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the district and the positivity rate stood at 99% and 1.05%, respectively. (HT File Photo)

The district registered a marginal decline in new Covid cases. This is the ninth Covid-related death of 2023. The deceased has been identified as Munish Kalia, 73, who has been suffering from various heart ailments, parkinsonism, supranuclear palsy and restricted mobility. He was admitted to a local heart institute on May 4 and tested positive the same day. After being on ventilator for a day, he succumbed to Covid and other comorbidities on Friday. According to the report shared by the health officials, he was not vaccinated against Covid.

The health facilities collected 855 samples, including 184 rapid antigen tests and 671 RT-PCR samples.

The media bulletin issued by the office of civil surgeon stated that a total of 1,14,470 persons have tested positive since the start of the pandemic and 3,027 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.