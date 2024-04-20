Markfed MD, Ludhiana DC visit Khanna grain market

The deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and Markfed managing director (MD) Girish Dayalan inspected the wheat procurement operations at Khanna grain market on Saturday. Markfed managing director Girish Dayalan, DC Sakshi Sawhney while inspecting wheat procurement operations at the Khanna grain market on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Officials said elaborate arrangements were in place for smooth lifting, purchase and transportation of wheat.

The MD said efforts have made to complete the operation with active support of all the stakeholders. He also asked the district managers of procurement agencies to make sure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience during the season. He ordered the officials to regularly visit the districts and take stock of the ground level situation.

Dayalan said the pace of arrivals and purchase would pick up in the coming days. The officials need to ensure prompt lifting. Later, the officials also visited Samrala grain market.

The deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said due to adequate arrangements, the administration managed to save the produce in the grain markets from unpleasant weather.

The DC said, till now, 42,372 MT wheat had arrived into the grain markets, of which 77% have been purchased by the agencies. The payment worth ₹44 crore had been paid to the farmers. She also urged the farmers to bring dry produce to the grain markets for instant purchase.