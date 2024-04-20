 Markfed MD, Ludhiana DC visit Khanna grain market - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Markfed MD, Ludhiana DC visit Khanna grain market

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2024 10:40 PM IST

DC and MD inspected wheat procurement operations at Khanna grain market, ensuring smooth lifting and transportation. 42,372 MT wheat arrived, 77% purchased. Payment of ₹44 crore made to farmers.

The deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and Markfed managing director (MD) Girish Dayalan inspected the wheat procurement operations at Khanna grain market on Saturday.

Markfed managing director Girish Dayalan, DC Sakshi Sawhney while inspecting wheat procurement operations at the Khanna grain market on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Markfed managing director Girish Dayalan, DC Sakshi Sawhney while inspecting wheat procurement operations at the Khanna grain market on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Officials said elaborate arrangements were in place for smooth lifting, purchase and transportation of wheat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The MD said efforts have made to complete the operation with active support of all the stakeholders. He also asked the district managers of procurement agencies to make sure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience during the season. He ordered the officials to regularly visit the districts and take stock of the ground level situation.

Dayalan said the pace of arrivals and purchase would pick up in the coming days. The officials need to ensure prompt lifting. Later, the officials also visited Samrala grain market.

The deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said due to adequate arrangements, the administration managed to save the produce in the grain markets from unpleasant weather.

The DC said, till now, 42,372 MT wheat had arrived into the grain markets, of which 77% have been purchased by the agencies. The payment worth 44 crore had been paid to the farmers. She also urged the farmers to bring dry produce to the grain markets for instant purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On